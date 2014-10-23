Oct 23 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :
* Announces proposed acquisition of Equitix Holdings Limited
* Enters into definitive agreements to acquire Equitix
Holdings Limited from Cabot Square Capital llp for enterprise
value of 159.5 million pounds
* There are also certain post-closing increases to purchase
price of up to a maximum of 15 million pounds, payable in early
2017
* Acquisition is expected to be financed with debt and
equity
* Says it has agreed to acquire 85 pct of company on closing
date with a broad Equitix management group owning balance
