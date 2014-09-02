Sept 2 Drugmaker Tetraphase Pharmaceutical Inc said its experimental drug to treat complicated urinary tract infections (UTI) compared favorably to standard treatment in the first portion of a two-part late-stage trial.

The so-called lead-in portion of the trial is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the drug, eravacycline, to determine dosage in the second portion of the study, the company said.

The company's shares rose 7 percent to $14 in after hours trading.

The drug achieved high percentage of responder rate compared with levofloxacin, an antibiotic normally prescribed for the condition, in the study, which is testing both intravenous and oral versions of eravacycline, Tetraphase said.

Unlike uncomplicated UTI, which is a common infection experienced by adults and can be diagnosed based on symptoms alone, complicated UTI implies the presence of anatomic, functional, or metabolic abnormalities in the patient.

Common adverse events reported in the trial were nausea and vomiting, and two patients discontinued treatment due to these adverse events, Tetraphase said.

The company said it was on track to start the second portion of the trial early in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)