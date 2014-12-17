* Drug as effective as Merck's ertapenem in trial
* Company says will commercialize drug alone in U.S.
* Potential blockbuster say analysts
* Shares rise 17.5 pct in extended trading
(Adds details from conference call, analyst quotes)
By Amrutha Penumudi
Dec 17 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its antibiotic to treat complicated intra-abdominal
infections was as effective as Merck & Co Inc's
ertapenem in a late-stage study.
Tetraphase shares rose 17.5 percent in after-hours trading.
The drug, eravacycline, treats infections caused by
gram-negative bacteria, a class of antibiotic-resistant
pathogens commonly called superbugs.
Tetraphase is also testing the drug against Johnson &
Johnson's levofloxacin to treat complicated urinary
tract infections in another late-stage study, the results of
which are expected in mid-2015.
The company said it is likely to apply for U.S. regulatory
approval for eravacycline by end of next year.
If approved, the drug will compete with a slew of new
superbug-fighting antibiotics, including Cubist Pharmaceuticals
Inc's Zerbaxa, widely expected to get U.S. approval
later this month. Actavis Plc and AstraZeneca Plc
are also co-developing a drug.
However, analysts believe that there is space for more than
one player in the market.
"The thing about these drugs is that its not a
"one-size-fits-all" situation," Gabelli & Co analyst Kevin Kedra
said. "Some drugs work better than others against certain
bacteria."
Kedra said Tetraphase's drug had more convenient dosing than
others, given that it needs to be taken twice a day compared
with the three-times-a-day dosing for Cubist's drug.
Analysts, including Kedra and WBB Securities' Stephen
Brozak, expect eravacycline to eventually rake in $1 billion in
sales.
After decades of low investment in antibiotics,
pharmaceutical companies are turning their attention back to
this drug family due to the spread of superbugs.
The World Health Organization warned in April of "a
post-antibiotic era" in which common infections would once again
become killers.
Merck's offer to buy Cubist for $8.4 billion earlier this
month "is good for the (antibiotic) space in general",
Tetraphase CEO Guy MacDonald said, on a conference call.
MacDonald said Tetraphase was looking to commercialize
eravacycline on its own in the United States and would look for
partners abroad.
Tetraphase shares rose 17.5 percent to $38.99 in after-hours
trading. They closed up 10.6 percent in regular trade on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq, after touching a record high of $33.22
in the session.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)