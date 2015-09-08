(Adds details, background)
Sept 8 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its experimental bowel drug failed to meet the main goal in
a late-stage study, sending its shares down 75 percent in
extended trading.
The company said on Tuesday that data from the study showed
that the drug was not better than Johnson & Johnson's
antibiotic, levofloxacin, to treat complicated urinary tract
infections.
An earlier late-stage study had shown that the experimental
drug, eravacycline, was better than Merck & Co's
antibiotic, ertapenem.
Eravacycline, the company's lead drug, treats infections
caused by gram-negative bacteria, a class of
antibiotic-resistant pathogens commonly called superbugs.
Tetraphase had said it expected to apply for U.S. regulatory
approval for eravacycline by end of the year.
Eravacycline was expected to compete with a slew of new
superbug-fighting antibiotics, including Merck's recently
approved Zerbaxa.
Tetraphase's shares were down at $11.23 in extended trading
after closing at $44.78. They had gained about 45 percent since
the company announced results from the first late-stage study in
December.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)