* Q1 EPS $0.01 vs est $0.03
* Q1 Revenue $180.8 mln vs est $192.1 mln
* Shares down 14 pct in early trade
May 9 Oilfield services provider Tetra
Technologies Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly
results as unfavorable weather in the Gulf of Mexico hurt its
offshore business and low natural gas prices affected demand for
its U.S. onshore services.
Tetra Tech's shares fell 14 percent to $7.02, their lowest
in seven months, on the New York Stock Exchange.
Natural gas prices have fallen 40 percent from a year
ago in the January-March quarter, averaging about $2.5 per
million British thermal unit.
Depressed natural gas prices prompted oil and gas companies
to curtail gas-focused drilling, resulting in lower demand at
Tetra's key Fluids Division.
The division, which uses liquid and gaseous fluids and
mixtures to drill boreholes into the earth, posted a 5 percent
drop in revenue to $61 million, compared to the fourth quarter.
Tetra's January-March profit was $681,000, or 1 cent per
share, compared with the 3 cents analysts expected.
It had a loss of $2.5 million, or 3 cents per share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Revenue fell 19 percent to $180.8 million, missing analysts'
average estimate of $192.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue at Tetra's offshore division fell by 55 percent to
$40.4 million. Last May, it had sold assets of its Maritech
Resources unit that acquires and develops properties in the Gulf
of Mexico.
