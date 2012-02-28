GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Feb 28 Oil and gas services company Tetra Technologies Inc posted a quarterly loss as it took a $44.7 million charge at its Maritech segment.
The company's October-December net loss was $25.1 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a loss of $62.9 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell by 13 percent to $186.2 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $183.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recorded after-tax charges of about 39 cents a share in the quarter.
Shares of the Woodlands, Texas-based company closed at $10.07 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal )
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year