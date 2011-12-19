TEL AVIV Dec 19 Swiss drugmaker Acino
Pharma Ltd will acquire the Latin American and Asian
businesses of Mepha AG, owned by the Swiss arm of Israel-based
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Acino will also acquire the Mepha site in Aesch,
Switzerland, including production and research and development
facilities.
Teva Pharmaceutical will market and develop the
Mepha brand in Switzerland, Acino and Teva said on Monday.
This follows an agreement signed between Acino and Cephalon
Inc in October for Acino's purchase of Mepha's Middle Eastern
and African business. Teva acquired Mepha's parent company
Cephalon on Oct. 14.
The price for the combined operations in the Middle East,
North Africa, Latin America and Asia and the Mepha site in Aesch
amounts to 94 million euros. Acino expects the acquisition to be
immediately accretive.
The site in Aesch comprises a manufacturing facility, office
space and a unit focused on the development of oral
formulations. Also as part of the agreement, Mepha will transfer
a number of its generic R&D projects to Acino, and will continue
to source products from the former Mepha site in Aesch.
Teva Switzerland consists of Teva Pharma AG and, since late
October, Mepha Pharma AG. The company holds the leading position
in the Swiss generic market and operates offices in Aesch and
Basel.
Teva is the world's leading generic drugmaker.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)