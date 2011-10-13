* Azilect already approved to treat Parkinson's symptoms
* FDA staff questions if trial proves impact on disease
(Adds full corporate name in 1st paragraph, share move)
By Alina Selyukh
Oct 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's
TEVA.O (TEVA.TA) clinical trials of its Parkinson's drug
Azilect left U.S. drug reviewers unconvinced that the treatment
slows the disease's progression.
In documents released on Thursday, the Food and Drug
Administration researchers raised concerns about the design,
analysis and results of the studies.
"There is no demonstrated benefit of rasagiline (Azilect's
generic name) for slowing the rate of progression of
Parkinson's Disease," one reviewer wrote.
However, the researchers added that "it has not been clear
what sort of data would definitively establish" whether a drug
modifies the disease.
There is no existing cure or treatment that slows or
entirely stops the progression of Parkinson's.
Azilect, which Teva markets alongside Danish partner
Lundbeck (LUN.CO) in a number of countries, is approved to
treat symptoms of the neurological disorder, such as trembling
limbs, stiffness, slow movement and impaired balance.
Israel-based Teva wants to expand the drug's indication to
show that Azilect slows the clinical progression of
Parkinson's.
The FDA review was complicated by the fact that it is hard
to draw a line between treating the symptoms of Parkinson's and
treating the disease.
Much is unknown about Parkinson's, including the causes of
the neurogenetic disorder. Anywhere from 500,000 to 1.5 million
Americans are estimated have the disease, and nearly 60,000 are
diagnosed each year, according to Parkinson's Action Network.
Azilect received FDA approval in 2006 for use as a single
drug therapy in early Parkinson's and, in more advanced
patients, in addition to levodopa, a standard treatment for the
disease that can mask symptoms but does not stop the disease's
progression.
Teva's drug works by blocking the breakdown of dopamine, a
chemical that sends information to the parts of the brain that
control muscle movement and coordination.
Teva was not immediately available for comment. Its shares
were little changed in morning Nasdaq trading.
FDA advisers will vote on Oct. 17 on whether Teva has
provided the drug regulator with enough evidence of Azilect
slowing down Parkinson's.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh in Washington; Editing by Robert
MacMillan and John Wallace)