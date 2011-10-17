SILVER SPRING, Md. Oct 17 U.S. health advisers on Monday voiced skepticism that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's TEVA.O (TEVA.TA) Parkinson's drug Azilect actually slows the progression of the incurable disease.

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration, following the note struck by FDA researchers last week, voted unanimously to say that data from Teva's latest trial was unconvincing of Azilect's ability to delay the clinical progression of Parkinson's.

Azilect, generically known as rasagiline and already approved as a Parkinson's therapy, is the first drug to seek FDA's approval as a medicine that affects the course of the neurogenetic disorder instead of merely masking its symptoms. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)