New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 * U.S. judge rules in favor of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and
against Actavis PLC in patent litigation concerning atelvia
osteoporosis drug -- court ruling * Actavis' warner chilcott unit had accused Teva of infringing two patents * Teva had previously acknowledged infringements, but judge says the claims
raised by warner chilcott were "obvious" * U.S. district judge faith hochberg says claims raised by warner chilcott fell
short of level of innovation necessary to warrant patent protection
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.