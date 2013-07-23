JERUSALEM, July 23 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries expects to complete development of new
medicines in the next few years aimed at treating brain
disorders as the global population ages, its chief executive
said.
Israel-based Teva, the world's largest generic
drugmaker, is seven months into a sweeping reorganisation as it
seeks to mitigate lost revenue from increased competition from
copies of its best-selling branded multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone.
Teva is investing $15 million over five years and has
already given grants to more than 50 projects at Israeli
universities to tackle diseases such as Alzheimer's,
Huntington's, Parkinson's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
(ALS).
"I am convinced that this effort will yield not just one or
two drugs but will yield a great understanding how the brain
works, what types of diseases affect the brain and Teva and
other companies will benefit from it," Jeremy Levin, Teva's CEO,
told reporters.
"This initiative is designed to build for the short and long
term," he said. "I expect that over the next three, four, five
years we should see a plethora of these things come to
fruition."
He added that in the next few years Teva should see brand
new medicines that will allow the company to combine with other
drugs.
Teva also plans to focus on new therapeutic entities (NTEs),
which could be new uses, formulations, delivery methods or
combinations of existing products. So far at least 13 have been
approved for development this year and Teva expects some of
these to be launched in the next few years.