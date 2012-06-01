June 1 The chairman of Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd has purchased 1 million
U.S.-listed shares of the world's largest generic drugmaker, the
company said on Friday.
Board Chairman Phillip Frost bought the shares on Wednesday,
the first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Previously, the U.S.-listed shares of the Israeli company traded
on Nasdaq.
Frost bought shares at prices ranging from $37.82 to $39.57,
according to the company. The shares were up 0.5 percent at
$39.38 on Friday, moving into positive territory after Teva
announced Frost's purchase.
"This investment is simply a reflection of the strength of
my conviction regarding Teva's bright future," Frost said in a
company-released statement.
Teva, which has a market value of about $38 billion,
recently installed Jeremy Levin, a former executive at
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, as its new chief executive.
