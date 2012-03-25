TEL AVIV, March 25 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, plans to offer senior notes denominated in euros and Swiss francs outside the United States.

Teva intends to use proceeds from the anticipated offering, which is subject to market conditions, to finance maturing debt, the Israel-based company said on Sunday.

Teva did not provide further details. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)