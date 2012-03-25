BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TEL AVIV, March 25 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, plans to offer senior notes denominated in euros and Swiss francs outside the United States.
Teva intends to use proceeds from the anticipated offering, which is subject to market conditions, to finance maturing debt, the Israel-based company said on Sunday.
Teva did not provide further details. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.