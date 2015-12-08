GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares retreat from nearly 2-year peak, dollar firms
* Sterling pressured as British PM May formally files for Brexit
Dec 8 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an injectable and infusion version of its cancer drug bendamustine.
The drug, sold under the brand name Bendeka, is approved for treating cancer patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Teva, which has licensed the drug from Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, is responsible for all U.S. commercial activities for Bendeka. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock