By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON May 28 U.S. antitrust regulators
have settled a long-running fight with Cephalon, now owned by
Teva Pharmaceuticals, over how it resolved a patent
infringement lawsuit tied to wakefulness drug Provigil, the
Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
As part of the settlement, Teva, which bought Cephalon in
2012, agreed to pay $1.2 billion to refund buyers who paid too
much for Provigil and to refrain from similar deals in the
future, the FTC said.
Some buyers, including wholesalers and insurance companies,
have reached court settlements in the dispute, and that money
will count toward the $1.2 billion. The FTC will receive some
additional money, but not much, according to a source familiar
with the agreement who asked not to be named.
Cephalon had been accused by the FTC of illegally protecting
its monopoly on Provigil by paying generic drug makers to drop
their challenges to Cephalon's patent.
This is often called a "pay-for-delay" agreement since the
brand name drugmaker pays a generic maker to delay entering the
market.
"Today's landmark settlement is an important step in the
FTC's ongoing effort to protect consumers from anti-competitive
pay for delay settlements, which burden patients, American
businesses, and taxpayers with billions of dollars in higher
prescription drug costs," said FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez.
Teva said in a statement that the delay agreements that
prompted the FTC probe occurred in 2005 and 2006, before it
purchased Cephalon.
"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the
government. In relation to the consent decree, Teva believes it
is the right path for our company, for the industry and for the
patients we serve," Teva said.
The FTC has fought pay for delay deals for more than 10
years. The agency has pushed for legislation to ban the patent
agreements or make it easier for the FTC to challenge them.
This opposition got a boost when the Supreme Court ruled in
2013 that the FTC could pursue pay-for-delay drug cases as
potentially illegal.
The decision also likely contributed to Teva's decision to
settle, said Michael Carrier, who teaches antitrust at Rutgers
School of Law. "Teva realized there was a significant chance it
would have been found guilty of violating the antitrust laws,"
he said.
The commission voted 5-0 to approve the settlement.
