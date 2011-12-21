* Buy-back represents 8 pct of Teva's outstanding stock

* To be financed through free cash flow (Adds details, CEO comment)

JERUSALEM Dec 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday its board had authorised the company to buy back up to $3 billion of its shares and American depositary receipts over the next three years.

Israel-based Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said the purchases would be made from time to time based on market conditions and that at its current market value, the amount would represent about 8 percent of Teva's outstanding stock.

"This share repurchase program reflects our confidence in the future outlook of our business and the company's long-term value," said Shlomo Yanai, Teva's president and chief executive, in a statement. "Our strong cash flow enables us to return cash to our shareholders while preserving the ability to service our debt and continue to drive business growth."

The buy-back programme will be financed out of free cash flow with no need to increase leverage, Teva said.

In the 12 months ended September, Teva returned more than $2.5 billion to shareholders through dividends, share repurchases and redemptions of convertible bonds.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)