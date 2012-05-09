* Q1 EPS ex-items $1.47 vs $1.44 forecast

* Q1 revenue up 25 pct, misses forecast

* New CEO Levin declines to address 2012 forecast

* To unveil strategy later this year

* Shares down 3.2 pct in early Nasdaq trade (Adds quotes from new and outgoing CEOs, analyst comments)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, May 9 The new chief executive of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries declined to reaffirm the company's outlook for 2012, sending its shares lower even as first-quarter profit beat estimates with a 40 percent rise.

"A detailed performance review for 2012 is being prepared," Jeremy Levin told a conference call on Wednesday, adding he would not address the 2012 outlook until the review is complete.

In February, outgoing CEO Shlomo Yanai reaffirmed Teva's 2012 forecast for $22 billion in revenue and $5.48-$5.68 in adjusted earnings per share.

Shares in Teva, which were down 0.7 percent in Tel Aviv before Levin made his comments, fell further to close 2.4 percent down at 165.5 shekels. Its Nasdaq-listed shares were down 3.2 percent to $43.06 in early trade.

"The market is fearful that he (Levin) is not willing to stand by the company's forecast," said Gilad Alper, a senior analyst at brokerage Excellence Nessuah.

"The challenges he faces are serious."

The company's biggest hurdle is to diversify away from its key multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounted for nearly a fifth of revenue in the first quarter and is facing increased competition.

Its sales are expected to peak in 2012 and Teva is seeking to build a strong branded business alongside its generics.

Israel-based Teva owes much of its growth in recent years to several multibillion-dollar acquisitions, including last year's $6.5 billion purchase of U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon.

Levin, who takes over as CEO of the world's largest generic drugmaker on Wednesday, said he was examining where to "take Teva" and expected to unveil his strategy later this year.

When asked whether Teva would seek further mega-deals, Levin said he could "neither rule in nor rule out M&A of any scope".

He added: "Our first step is to lay out a coherent strategy for the company as a whole to confirm some of our strengths, to bolster areas that require bolstering, before we start to think of types of acquisitions."

REVENUE MISS

Teva earned $1.47 per share, excluding one-time items, in the first quarter, compared with $1.04 a year earlier. Revenue jumped 25 percent to $5.1 billion, boosted by robust sales of its branded drugs and generic products in the United States.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.44 a share on revenue of $5.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teva officials attributed the below-forecast sales to weakness in Europe, an $81 million reduction from exchange rate differentials and a new distribution service agreement with wholesalers in the United States for its branded products.

While the accord will benefit Teva in the medium-to-long term, in the first quarter it reduced the top line by $180 million.

JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said much lower-than-expected operating expenses offset the revenue miss.

"While the top-line miss was not ideal, we remain encouraged by these expense trends," Schott said.

Yanai, who is stepping down after five years in the job, said Teva saw strong quarterly growth for branded products, its U.S. generics business and in developing markets.

"All of these served to offset weaker generics sales in Europe, which resulted primarily from the macro-economic conditions in that region," he said.

U.S. sales, which comprise 54 percent of total sales, rose 46 percent to $2.8 billion due to the launch of seven new generic products as well as branded products mainly from Cephalon. European sales dipped 2 percent to $1.3 billion.

Copaxone posted an 8 percent rise in sales to $909 million but the injected drug faces competition from oral treatments that are available or expected to hit the market in coming years.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1 shekel (26.3 cents) a share, identical to the fourth quarter of 2011. (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Hulmes and David Cowell)