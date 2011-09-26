* Operations in Japan to generate annual sales of over $800 mln

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Sept 26 - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries bought out its partner in a Japanese joint venture for $150 million in its drive to build its presence in the world's second-biggest drug market.

Teva acquired the 50 percent interest held in the venture by Kowa Co., bringing Teva's holding to 100 percent, the world's largest generic drugmaker said on Monday.

The deal using Teva's cash closed on Monday and will enable the company to act more freely, Teva President and Chief Executive Shlomo Yanai told Reuters.

"We are much more prepared for the Japanese market and can be more efficient in our activities in Japan. We don't have the limitations of a partnership," Yanai said.

"This is part of our long-term penetration of Japan so that we can have a substantial presence."

With this latest transaction, Teva's operations in Japan are expected to generate annual sales in excess of $800 million.

"We have a target of reaching $1 billion in sales in Japan by 2015 but we will be there before 2015," Yanai said.

Teva's shares were up 2.0 percent to 132.9 shekels in midday trade, well outpacing slight gains in the broader Tel Aviv market.

Teva and Kowa announced the establishment of Teva-Kowa Pharma Co in September 2008, and have grown the joint venture into one of the top 5 generic players in Japan. It had sales of about $200 million in 2010.

In July, Teva bought Taiyo Pharmaceutical Industry Co for $934 million. Taiyo is the third-largest generic drug manufacturer in Japan with sales of $530 million in 2010.

Japan is the world's second-biggest drug market after the United States but generics account for only 23 percent of the market, making it particularly attractive for Teva, Yanai said.

"The market is big and there is a lot of potential in generics," he said. "Second, it has an aging population and an expiration of patents of almost $17 billion in coming years."

Jonathan Kreizman, an analyst at brokerage Clal Finance, estimated the deal will add $50 million in sales to Teva in the fourth quarter, which he noted was not substantial for the company.

"In the long term it will add to revenue," he said.

Yanai said that in the first stage Teva's two companies in Japan will act separately but analysts said in the long term it made sense to combine them to leverage synergies. ($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)