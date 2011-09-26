* Operations in Japan to generate annual sales of over $800
mln
* CEO sees reaching $1 bln in Japan sales before 2015 target
* Shares up 2.0 percent
(Adds quotes from CEO interview, analyst comment, share
reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 26 - Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries bought out its partner in a Japanese joint
venture for $150 million in its drive to build its presence in
the world's second-biggest drug market.
Teva acquired the 50 percent interest held in the
venture by Kowa Co., bringing Teva's holding to 100 percent, the
world's largest generic drugmaker said on Monday.
The deal using Teva's cash closed on Monday and will enable
the company to act more freely, Teva President and Chief
Executive Shlomo Yanai told Reuters.
"We are much more prepared for the Japanese market and can
be more efficient in our activities in Japan. We don't have the
limitations of a partnership," Yanai said.
"This is part of our long-term penetration of Japan so that
we can have a substantial presence."
With this latest transaction, Teva's operations in Japan are
expected to generate annual sales in excess of $800 million.
"We have a target of reaching $1 billion in sales in Japan
by 2015 but we will be there before 2015," Yanai said.
Teva's shares were up 2.0 percent to 132.9 shekels in midday
trade, well outpacing slight gains in the broader Tel Aviv
market.
Teva and Kowa announced the establishment of Teva-Kowa
Pharma Co in September 2008, and have grown the joint venture
into one of the top 5 generic players in Japan. It had sales of
about $200 million in 2010.
In July, Teva bought Taiyo Pharmaceutical Industry Co for
$934 million. Taiyo is the third-largest generic drug
manufacturer in Japan with sales of $530 million in 2010.
Japan is the world's second-biggest drug market after the
United States but generics account for only 23 percent of the
market, making it particularly attractive for Teva, Yanai said.
"The market is big and there is a lot of potential in
generics," he said. "Second, it has an aging population and an
expiration of patents of almost $17 billion in coming years."
Jonathan Kreizman, an analyst at brokerage Clal Finance,
estimated the deal will add $50 million in sales to Teva in the
fourth quarter, which he noted was not substantial for the
company.
"In the long term it will add to revenue," he said.
Yanai said that in the first stage Teva's two companies in
Japan will act separately but analysts said in the long term it
made sense to combine them to leverage synergies.
($1 = 3.73 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)