BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
JERUSALEM, June 3 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has moved closer to selling its Lonquex drug for the treatment of neutropenia, a complication of chemotherapy, after a panel recommended its sale in the European Union.
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended that a marketing authorisation be issued in the EU for Lonquex for the reduction of neutropenia, Teva said on Monday.
"The CHMP positive opinion opens the way to a final approval decision from the European Commission expected within the next few months," said Teva, the world's largest generics drugmaker.
Teva, which is stepping up efforts to sell branded drugs, said it was seeking to provide new treatment options for cancer patients, a key area for the company.
Neutropenia is a common and potentially hazardous complication of chemotherapy treatment characterised by a decreased level of white blood cells, which can expose the patient to serious bacterial infections, Teva said.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.