NEW YORK/TEL AVIV, Dec 5 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries' new Chief Executive Jeremy Levin has
promised investors it will be a very different company going
forward. Next week he has to prove it.
Levin's ability to paint a bright future for the world's
biggest maker of generic drugs at a meeting with investors and
analysts on Dec. 11 in New York became a bit more difficult
last week, when Teva issued a 2013 earnings forecast that fell
short of Wall Street estimates.
Levin, a big pharma veteran, is expected to shift Teva's
focus to branded drugs even as its most important such product,
top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone, faces new
competition and a 2015 patent expiration. Investors are also
hoping for a meaningful boost to the annual dividend while new
management works to jumpstart a stagnant share performance.
"I've made a lot of money in Teva and I've seen this company
wither in front of my eyes," said Dan Hunt, a co-portfolio
manager for RCM Capital Management's Wellness Fund. Hunt's fund
no longer includes Teva shares, but RCM has small Teva holdings.
"The most important signal (shareholders) need to hear on
the record from Levin is 'whatever it takes I will protect
you'," Hunt said, adding that Teva has not delivered for its
shareholders in years.
Teva's U.S. shares are up about 2 percent in 2012
after falling 22.6 percent in 2011. They are off 35 percent from
a 2010 peak at about $64. Shareholders of smaller Teva rivals
Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc and Mylan Inc have
fared far better with Watson up about 45 percent this year and
Mylan shares up about 27 percent over the same period.
Levin has taken some preemptive steps to placate investors
ahead of the meeting by announcing that the company plans to cut
$1.5 billion to $2 billion in costs over the next five years,
streamline operations and discontinue some research programs.
Morgan Stanley estimated that Copaxone sales account for 58
percent of Teva's projected 2013 earnings. Levin will have to
reveal how he plans to make up for the anticipated decline in
Copaxone revenue beyond cost-cutting efforts.
Generic drugs accounted for 56 percent of Teva's revenue
last year, but the company faces obstacles to generic growth in
the United States, the world's largest market.
Following a wave of major patent expirations, the number of
multibillion-dollar drugs going generic will diminish after the
next couple of years. And new generic drugs are facing
competition sooner along with faster price declines. Generic
drugs are also facing considerable price pressure in Europe.
SMALL ACQUISITIONS
South African-born Levin, a former senior vice president for
strategy at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, took over as CEO of
Israel's biggest company in May, replacing Shlomo Yanai.
In five years at the helm, Yanai engineered a number of
large acquisitions, including last year's $6.5 billion purchase
of U.S. drugmaker Cephalon, which has been viewed by some
analysts as a disappointment. The company last month took a $481
million impairment charge related to the Cephalon deal.
Levin last week signaled a desire for more targeted
acquisitions focused on Teva's core areas of expertise, such as
central nervous system disorders and respiratory diseases.
He has begun to whittle away at non-core businesses, selling
Teva's U.S. animal health unit to Bayer for up to
$145 million. Investors said Teva needs to improve production
efficiency and downsize or close some of its plants.
Levin, who implemented at Bristol-Myers a series of deals
and alliances with small and large companies, has been credited
with helping to guide Bristol through its enormous patent cliff
as the blood clot preventer Plavix, which had been the world's
second biggest selling prescription medicine, lost exclusivity.
"The key is smart deals and getting an estimate of what a
reasonable growth rate is going forward," said Robert Caravella,
equity research analyst for Victory Capital Management, which
holds about $9 million in Teva convertible bonds.
"The biggest issue is there's not an understanding of where
revenue and earnings are going to go and how we're going to get
to that point," he said.
BIGGER DIVIDEND?
Shareholders would also like to see Teva raise its dividend,
which provides only a 2.5 percent return on the stock, below the
industry average of about 4 percent. Alternatively, the company
may decide to increase shareholder returns by boosting its $3
billion share buyback.
Steven Tepper, an analyst at brokerage Harel Finance, said
Levin must demonstrate how Teva can again become a growth
company or that it will be a value investment going forward
through a significant dividend increase. "This plan will have to
convince investors it's making that move," Tepper said.
RCM Capital's Hunt said Levin must present "a strong,
formed, clear strategic vision" of where the company is headed.
The question is whether it will be enough to convince
disenchanted investors such as Stewart Capital, which has more
than $1 billion in assets under management but sold its Teva
holdings shortly after Levin took over.
Matthew DiFilippo, chief portfolio strategist for Stewart,
was skeptical that one individual could effect the change
necessary to transform Teva back into an industry darling. "So
while we recognized his talents, we also recognized the
challenges they face and we sold," he said.
A lot of money remains on the sidelines waiting for what
Levin has to say, said Ori Hershkovitz, managing partner at
Israel-based pharmaceutical hedge fund Sphera. Levin needs to
say he is committed to replenishing Teva's branded pipeline and
will do whatever it takes to replace those lost sales by 2016,
Hershkovitz said, and he must "make the market believe it".
