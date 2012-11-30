Nov 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , the world's biggest generic drugmaker, forecast profit and revenue for the calendar 2013 that fell short of analysts' estimates.

The Israel-based company, which posted a quarterly profit above market estimates earlier this month on strong U.S. revenue, expects an adjusted profit of $4.85 to $5.15 per share in 2013 on revenue of $19.5 billion to $20.5 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $5.71 per share, on revenue of $20.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.