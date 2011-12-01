Dec 1 A federal appeals court refused on
Thursday to revive Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's
(TEVA.TA) patent infringement suit against AstraZeneca
Pharmaceuticals LP for the rights to Crestor, a
multibillion-dollar cholesterol fighter.
In a ruling that upheld a lower court, the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit invalidated Teva's patent for
Crestor on grounds AstraZeneca (AZN.L) invented it first.
Teva patented in 1999 a method for stabilizing drugs known
as statins, which help lower cholesterol. Statins are
inherently unstable and require an added compound to be
medically effective.
In 2008, Teva sued AstraZeneca over its cholesterol drug
Crestor, which contains the active ingredient rosuvastatin
calcium, a stabilized statin. AstraZeneca argued it first
manufactured a batch of the drug in mid-1999, before Teva
obtained its patent. The batch included a compound Teva later
identified as a stabilizer.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Pennsylvania sided with AstraZeneca, invalidating the Teva
patent based on AstraZeneca's prior invention. Under federal
law, a patent is invalid if someone else made the invention
first and did not abandon, suppress or conceal it.
On appeal, Teva argued AstraZeneca in 1999 did not
appreciate the stabilizing effect of the compound it added to
the drug formulation. But the Federal Circuit found such an
appreciation was not necessary.
AstraZeneca understood that it had created a stable
formulation and it understood the components of that
formulation, the court found.
"AstraZeneca did not need to appreciate which component was
responsible for stabilization," Judge Richard Linn wrote on
behalf of the three-judge panel.
Denise Bradley, a spokeswoman for Teva, declined to comment
on the litigation.
AstraZeneca spokeswoman Elizabeth Renz said the company was
pleased with the court's ruling invalidating Teva's formulation
patent.
The latest ruling was in the case Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP et al, U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 2011-1091.
