(Corrects in first paragraph that approval is for joint venture, not acquisition)

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Procter & Gamble (PG.N) secured EU approval on Friday for its joint venture with generic drugmaker Teva's (TEVA.TA) over-the-counter medicines business.

The deal, unveiled in March, gives P&G access to Teva's extensive product portfolio.

Teva TEVA.O has a strong presence selling drugs to pharmacies, while P&G's strength is in supermarkets and other retail outlets. [ID:nN24116684]

The European Commission said in a statement that the transaction would not impede competition.

"The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would not raise competition concerns, because the merged entity would continue to face sufficient competition in the markets concerned," the EU executive said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)