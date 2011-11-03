* Teva, P&G provide details on new OTC medicine JV
* JV to be called PGT Healthcare
* P&G to close some manufacturing plants
Nov 3 Consumer products maker Procter & Gamble
Co (PG.N) and Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd TEVA.O on Thursday gave details of a joint venture they
have created to sell over-the-counter medicines.
The joint venture, which was initially announced in March,
will combine Teva's expertise in drug marketing with P&G's
expertise in branding to expand their presence in the $200
billion consumer healthcare industry. [ID:nN24116684]
The venture will be known as PGT Healthcare and the
companies said in a statement it "will focus on best-in-class
development and state-of-the-art commercialization of branded
OTC medicines."
Teva will bring broader pharmacy distribution, including
its pharmacy sales force and pharmacy relationships to P&G's
leading brands, which include Vicks, Metamucil and
Pepto-Bismol.
Teva's portfolio of products includes vitamins, minerals,
medicated skin products and, potentially, prescription drugs
that in future may be sold over the counter.
The partnership will start off with $1.3 billion in annual
sales with the potential to grow to $4 billion in annual sales
toward the end of the decade, the companies said.
In connection with the formation of the joint venture, P&G
has sold its OTC plants in Greensboro, North Carolina, which
produces Vicks, and in Phoenix, Arizona, which produces
Metamucil. It will transfer the employees of both plants to
Teva.
Teva will be the manufacturer and supplier for the PGT
Healthcare business and P&G's North American OTC business.
The venture will be based in Geneva, Switzerland, and will
operate in all markets outside the United States. The
partnership will also develop new brands for the North American
market.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Boston, editing by Matthew
Lewis)