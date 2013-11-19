TEL AVIV Nov 19 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries will join forces with Australian vitamins,
minerals, and supplements (VMS) company Swisse Wellness through
Teva's joint venture with Procter & Gamble Co, PGT
Healthcare.
PGT Healthcare will partner with Swisse Wellness to begin
expanding its range of more than 100 vitamins, minerals and
supplements globally over the next few years, the companies said
on Tuesday.
The licensing deal will integrate the companies' strengths
to enable the rapid expansion of the Swisse brand of VMS
products to new countries.
The collaboration will benefit from PGT Healthcare's
consumer understanding, marketing scale, and global regulatory
expertise with Swisse Wellness's VMS product development
expertise, portfolio of more than 100 products, and unique
marketing model.
Swisse Wellness products are available in Australia, New
Zealand and the United States. The collaboration with PGT
Healthcare encompasses all new markets in Europe, Asia and Latin
America.
Under the agreement, Swisse Wellness products will be
launched in parts of Europe and Asia in the next couple of
years, with additional launches planned in more than 20
countries worldwide by the end of the decade.
Swisse Wellness aims to become one of the leading players in
the $80 billion global VMS market.