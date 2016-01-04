JERUSALEM Jan 4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
and Active Biotech will discontinue higher
doses of their oral drug in development for multiple sclerosis
in two trials, citing the occurrence of non-fatal cardiovascular
events in eight patients.
Both trials of laquinimod will continue with the lower dose
of 0.6 mg daily where there were no issues.
Israel-based Teva and Sweden's Active Biotech said a
monitoring committee had identified an imbalance in the number
of cardiovascular events in patient trials using 1.2 mg and 1.5
mg daily doses.
"Teva is notifying trial sites to discontinue the higher
doses immediately in both trials and will encourage participants
to continue follow ups," it said in a statement on Monday.
Through a licensing agreement, Teva has global rights to
develop and commercialise laquinimod, a small-molecule entity
discovered by Active Biotech.
