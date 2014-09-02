TEL AVIV, Sept 2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
said a drug under development had positive results in
reducing the frequency of clinical asthma exacerbations in two
advanced trials in patients with moderate to severe asthma.
Reslizumab, an investigational antibody, showed
statistically significant reductions in the frequency of asthma
exacerbations - episodes of progressively worsening shortness of
breath, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness - compared to
patients taking a placebo in both Phase III studies, Israel
based Teva said on Tuesday.
Reslizumab also demonstrated a positive effect on lung
function and asthma control, Teva said, noting the data will be
presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress next
week.
Michael Hayden, president of research and development and
chief scientific officer at Teva, said the company planned to
submit applications for approval as soon as possible. Regulatory
submission is planned for the first half of 2015 in the United
States, followed by the European Union and other regions.
Teva said the market for severe asthma biotech drugs could
exceed $7.5 billion a year in the United States and Europe.
"The success of these studies gives us confidence that we
may have a valuable potential new treatment option for asthma
patients, with elevated levels of blood eosinophils, who are at
risk of exacerbation." Hayden said.
Increased levels of eosinophils, white blood cells
associated with allergy and asthma, have been shown to correlate
with future risk and severity of asthma exacerbations.
The two Phase III studies involved 953 patients across 232
medical centres in the United States, European Union and Asia.
Further analyses of additional efficacy and safety data
continued, Teva said.
Reslizumab is administered intravenously once every four
weeks. A subcutaneous form of administration is also under
development.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)