JERUSALEM, June 11 (Reuters) -
* Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
is looking to refresh its board of directors with four new
members as it tries to restore investor confidence after a
series of missteps.
* Teva's stock price has plummeted over the past few months
after a series of costly acquisitions and delayed drug launches,
while its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone faces
new generic competition.
* The new nominees are Murray Goldberg, a former chief
financial officer at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals; Roberto Mignone,
founder of Bridger Management LLC, a healthcare focused
investment management firm; Perry Nisen, a former
GlaxoSmithKline executive; and Chemi Peres, founder of Israel’s
largest venture capital group Pitango.
* The company is also re-nominating current chairman Sol
Barer, to be voted on at a July 13 shareholders meeting.
* "These directors will join a board that has already gone
through very significant transformation since 2014 with the
addition of highly qualified and talented directors, including
individuals with global pharmaceutical and financial
experience," Barer said in a statement to shareholders.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)