May 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' new chief executive, Erez Vigodman, says:

* Company must regain focus on generics business

* Will be considering "inorganic opportunities" in biosimilars sector

* Company will start expanding in emerging markets

* Aware of M&A opportunities including potential larger transactions

* Any company launching generic Copaxone "at-risk" faces exposure in the billions of dollars

* FDA should require clinical trials of companies seeking to launch generic Copaxone (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)