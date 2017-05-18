TEL AVIV May 18 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries'
search for a new chief executive has resulted in the
selection of a foreigner as the leading candidate, Israeli
financial news website Calcalist said on Thursday.
Separately, three candidates are vying for the position of
chief financial officer (CFO) at Israel's biggest company.
Israeli members of the board of directors are demanding that an
Israeli be appointed CFO if the CEO is a foreigner, Calcalist
said.
Teva was left without a permanent CEO in February after Erez
Vigodman stepped down, leaving new management to try to restore
confidence in the world's biggest generic drugmaker after a
series of missteps. CFO Eyal Desheh also said he was resigning
at the end of June.
Officials at Teva were not immediately available for
comment.
On a call with analysts a week ago Chairman Sol Barer said a
number of "excellent candidates" had been interviewed for the
CEO post. "The board will take the time it needs to find the
best candidate but I am pleased with progress we have made," he
said.
When asked whether Teva might waive its requirement for the
CEO to be based in Israel, he said: "We are looking around the
world for the best candidate. We are committed once we find that
candidate to do what it takes to bring that candidate to Teva."
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)