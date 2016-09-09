Sept 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Friday said it hopes to win U.S. approval by late 2017 or early 2018 for its version of Mylan NV's EpiPen device to treat severe allergic reactions, a move that could challenge the branded product's overwhelming dominance.

The Israeli drugmaker, in a webcast overview of its generics medicines business, said it plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about potentially re-submitting Teva's U.S. marketing application for the device. The FDA in February declined to approve the product, citing dosage problems.

Sigurdur Olafsson, Teva's head of global generic medicines, said the company had been attempting to secure a meeting with FDA officials after its product was rejected, and that agency officials reached out to the company in recent weeks.

