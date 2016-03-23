BRIEF-Bioxyne requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it had approved Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's drug to treat asthma in adults who have a history of severe attacks despite taking medication.
More than 22 million Americans had asthma as of 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, and there are more than 400,000 asthma-related hospitalizations each year. (1.usa.gov/1LGGELI)
The Teva drug, Cinqair, is one of a new wave of biotech drugs for severe asthma. It will compete with GlaxoSmithKline Plc's recently approved Nucala, as well as Novartis AG's and Roche Holding AG's established medicine Xolair. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Requests trading halt pending announcement in relation to an acquisition and capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On April 7, CFO Eric Bjerkholt informed co of his resignation from all of his positions at co effective as of April 27, 2017