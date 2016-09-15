JERUSALEM, Sept 15 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries is collaborating with Intel Corp
to develop a wearable device and machine learning platform for
Huntington disease patients, Teva said on Thursday.
The platform will monitor and analyse key symptoms that
impact daily living to better understand disease progression and
improve treatment evaluation, Israel-based Teva, the world's
largest generic drugmaker, said.
Huntington is a fatal neurodegenerative disease
characterised by uncoordinated and uncontrollable movements,
cognitive deterioration and behavioural and/or psychological
problems.
Teva, working with Intel, will deploy the technology in a
sub-study within an ongoing study on Huntington, which will
start later this year in the United States and Canada.
Patients will use a smartphone and wear a smartwatch
equipped with sensing technology that will continuously measure
their functioning and movement. Data will be wirelessly streamed
to a cloud-based platform developed by Intel to analyse data
from wearable devices.
"Current measurement of symptoms is largely based on
observation when the patient sees the doctor," said Michael
Hayden, president of Teva Global R&D. "This technology now
provides us with an opportunity to have continuous monitoring."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Susan Thomas)