WASHINGTON Aug 24 Pharmaceutical company Mylan
NV has won a round in its fight with Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd at the U.S. Patent and Trademark
Office, which said on Wednesday that two patents for the
multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone sold by Teva were, after a
review process, considered unpatentable.
The USPTO did not immediately have a decision on a third
patent for Copaxone that it is also considering reviewing. Teva
sells Copaxone based on patents licensed from Yeda Research &
Development Co Ltd.
Teva said it would appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the Federal Circuit.
"We remain confident in the strength of our intellectual
property surrounding Copaxone 40mg. We are prepared to defend
the full suite of our intellectual property through the PTAB
(Patent Trial and Review Board) and the U.S. courts regardless
of the time required," said Erez Vigodman, president and chief
executive of Teva.
Mylan has filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
to bring out a version of the drug. It said that IMS Health
estimates sales of the drug to be $3.3 billion annually.
Mylan Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch said the
decision was "comprehensive, well-reasoned, and highly
persuasive in detailing the bases for the invalidity of Teva's
40 mg patents."
The patents relate to a 40 mg version of Copaxone that
patents inject three times a week, instead of the older, daily
20 mg regimen. They expire in 2030, according to the Orange Book
maintained by the Food and Drug Administration.
Mylan challenged the validity of the patents last year. The
company told the patent agency that a less frequently
administered drug was obvious and not deserving of legal
protection. "(R)educing the number of injections is simply
common sense," the company said in its petition seeking
invalidation.
