By Andrew Chung

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday lost a third patent for its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment as U.S. patent officials ruled that Copaxone did not deserve legal protection, bringing rivals one step closer toward selling generic versions.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidated two other patents on the drug last week, also in response to challenges by Mylan NV, which is trying to market a generic version of the 40-milligram injectable drug, taken three times a week. Generics may only be sold after a drug's patents expire or are invalidated through litigation.

According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration data, Copaxone had been protected by five patents due to expire in 2030. Copaxone accounts for $4 billion, or 20 percent, of Teva's revenue.

Teva spokeswoman Doris Saltkill said in a statement that the company would appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington. Teva will defend all the Copaxone patents no matter how long it takes, she added.

Mylan Chief Executive Heather Bresch said the company was challenging the patents to bring a more affordable generic alternative of Copaxone to market.

Teva has maintained its dominance in the multiple sclerosis market by switching patients over to the 40 mg version from its original 20 mg daily dosage, which began facing generic competition last year. According to the company, 78 percent of Copaxone prescriptions are now for the 40 mg version.

Mylan petitioned the patent office to review the Copaxone patents' validity last year. It said that a less-frequently administered drug did not deserve a patent because "reducing the number of injections is simply common sense."

Thursday's ruling came as a bench trial over Copaxone, involving several generic manufacturers, was set to begin in federal court in Delaware later this month.

Teva's Copaxone patents are licensed from Yeda Research & Development Co Ltd. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)