(Corrects paragraph 3 to say analysts' EPS expectations were
$5.41, not $5.82 and revenue estimate was $24.82 billion, not
$25.32 billion)
Jan 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, the world's biggest generic drug maker, forecast 2017
revenue and profit below analysts' estimates.
The Israel-based company said it expects earnings per share
of $4.90-$5.30 on revenue of $23.8 billion-$24.5 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $5.41 per
share on revenue of $24.82 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
