April 17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said it settled a patent litigation with
Pfizer Inc, allowing the Israeli drugmaker to launch a
generic version of Pfizer's blockbuster pain medication,
Celebrex, in December.
The news comes more than a month after a U.S. court
invalidated a patent covering the drug, giving Pfizer's rivals,
including Teva, a chance to sell cheaper versions of Celebrex.
Celebrex's basic chemical patent expires on May 30.
Teva's shares were unchanged at their Wednesday's close of
$49.91 before the bell on Thursday, while Pfizer's shares were
up slightly at $30.23.
(Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)