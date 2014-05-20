BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives claims against Merck over Fosamax
March 22 U.S. Appeals Court Revives Hundreds Of Claims Alleging Merck & Co
TEL AVIV May 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is launching three new products in 2014 with combined estimated peak sales of $1 billion, the chief executive of the world's biggest generic drugmaker said on Tuesday.
One of the products is Zecuity, a migraine patch Teva acquired when it bought NuPathe earlier this year. The other two are Adasuve, an inhalation powder to treat agitation in patients with schizophrenia that Teva licensed from Alexza, and DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaler.
CEO Erez Vigodman told a biomed conference that Teva has 15 products in advanced Phase III clinical trials or in approval process and four in Phase II trials, which will help drive organic growth.
Teva will also focus in 2014 on "fixing the company's foundation", including implementing cost-cutting measures, and position itself for long-term value creation. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
March 22 U.S. Appeals Court Revives Hundreds Of Claims Alleging Merck & Co
ATHENS, March 22 Marlboro maker Philip Morris will invest 300 million euros ($323.76 million) in its Greek unit Papastratos to convert the cigarette plant into a maker of tobacco sticks for its smokeless IQOS product, executives said on Thursday.
* Press release - PPG makes revised proposal to combine with Akzonobel