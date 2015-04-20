(Adds background, comment from Teva)
By Brendan Pierson
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has
agreed to pay $512 million to settle a class action claiming
that Cephalon Inc, which Teva bought in 2011, used
anticompetitive settlements to delay generic versions of its
wakefulness drug Provigil.
The settlement is the largest ever to be paid to drug
wholesalers and retailers over allegations of delaying generic
drugs, according to a motion to approve the settlement filed on
Friday in Philadelphia. The settlement still has to be approved
by Judge Mitchell Goldberg, who is presiding over the case.
The next largest such settlement, reached in 2008, was for
$250 million in a case against Abbott Laboratories and its
French partner Fournier Industrie et Santé over the cholesterol
drug TriCor.
Teva spokeswoman Denise Bradley said the company was pleased
with the settlement.
An attorney for the plaintiffs could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The lawsuit, filed in 2006 by so-called direct purchasers -
drug wholesalers and retailers that buy directly from drug
companies - claimed that Cephalon entered into settlements in
patent lawsuits with Israel-based Teva, Mylan Inc and Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd to keep generic versions of Provigil off the
market until 2012. The lawsuit said that the settlements
violated federal antitrust law.
Mylan and Ranbaxy, which are also defendants in the case,
are not part of the settlement, according to Friday's motion.
Teva is still facing claims from health insurers that bought
Provigil from third parties.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission also sued Cephalon, but
not Mylan and Ranbaxy, over the allegedly anticompetitive
settlements in 2008. A bench trial in that case is scheduled for
June.
The FTC has long criticized so-called "pay-for-delay"
settlements in which brand-name drugmakers pay their generic
counterparts to keep drugs off the market. The agency won a
major victory in 2013 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in FTC
v. Actavis that such settlements may be illegal.
Michael Carrier, a professor at Rutgers Law School who
specializes in pharmaceutical antitrust law, said the size of
Friday's settlement underscored the strength of the drug buyers'
case, and, by extension, the FTC's.
"It's a very significant payment which can be viewed as an
admission of potential liability," he said.
The case is King Drug Company of Florence Inc, on behalf of
itself and all others similarly situated, v. Cephalon Inc et al,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No.
2:06-cv-01797.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Meredith Mazzilli and Ted Botha)