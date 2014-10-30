* Q3 adjusted EPS $1.32 vs $1.24 forecast

* Q3 revenue $5.1 bln, in line with estimates

* Raises 2014 EPS outlook to $5.00-$5.10 from pvs $4.90-$5.10

* Increases share repurchase programme to $3 bln

* Shares up 2.3 pct in New York at new year high (Adds CEO on Supreme Court, analyst comments, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Oct 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported stronger than expected third-quarter profits due to improved profitability for its generic medicines, and was hopeful of keeping patent protection for best-selling drug Copaxone.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, raised its outlook for full-year earnings per share excluding one-time items to $5.00-$5.10 from a previous estimate of $4.90-$5.10, assuming there is no Copaxone competition this year.

Analysts were estimating Teva would earn $4.97 a share.

Global sales of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit, rose 5 percent to $1.1 billion. The injectable drug faces competition from oral treatments as well as cheaper generics in coming years.

Chief Executive Erez Vigodman said Teva was optimistic the U.S. Supreme Court would decide in its favour regarding patent protection for Copaxone, adding that he expected a decision by late this year or the first quarter of 2015.

The court earlier this month appeared to be divided as it weighed Teva's high-profile fight with generic drug makers over patent protection for the $4-billion-a-year drug. A key patent on Copaxone is due to expire in September 2015.

There are two teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd.

Teva has been moving patients over to a new patent-protected formulation of Copaxone that needs to be injected only three times a week instead of daily. The company said it was on track to convert 65 percent of patients by year-end.

TURNAROUND

Teva in February brought in turnaround specialist Vigodman to cut costs and improving the generics business, where profits have waned as competition grows and opportunities fade

Vigodman told a conference call that Teva was on track to reach $650 million in net cost reductions in 2014. The company has closed or divested six plants and is in the process of doing the same for another nine.

"Clearly, the drive for profitability in the generics franchise is working, as the profitability was ... above our forecast," UBS analyst Marc Goodman said.

"Many investors believed Teva would print a nice upside, so the stock has been going up the past week," said Goodman, who maintained a "neutral" rating for Teva.

Shares in Teva were up 2.3 percent to $55.77 in New York trade by 1526 GMT, setting a new high for the year.

Teva, Israel's biggest company, earned $1.32 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter, compared with $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue was unchanged at $5.1 billion.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.24 a share excluding items on revenue of $5.1, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It said the introduction of generic competition to Copaxone could reduce operating income by $40-$50 million per month.

Teva increased its share repurchase programme by $1.7 billion to $3 billion with purchases to begin promptly.

It declared a quarterly dividend of 1.21 shekels (32 cents) a share, unchanged from the second quarter. (Additional repotring by Steven Scheer; Editing by William Hardy and Jane Merriman)