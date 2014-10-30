* Q3 adjusted EPS $1.32 vs $1.24 forecast
* Q3 revenue $5.1 bln, in line with estimates
* Raises 2014 EPS outlook to $5.00-$5.10 from pvs
$4.90-$5.10
* Increases share repurchase programme to $3 bln
* Shares up 2.3 pct in New York at new year high
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Oct 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported stronger than expected third-quarter profits
due to improved profitability for its generic medicines, and was
hopeful of keeping patent protection for best-selling drug
Copaxone.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, raised its
outlook for full-year earnings per share excluding one-time
items to $5.00-$5.10 from a previous estimate of $4.90-$5.10,
assuming there is no Copaxone competition this year.
Analysts were estimating Teva would earn $4.97 a share.
Global sales of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which
accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit,
rose 5 percent to $1.1 billion. The injectable drug faces
competition from oral treatments as well as cheaper generics in
coming years.
Chief Executive Erez Vigodman said Teva was optimistic the
U.S. Supreme Court would decide in its favour regarding patent
protection for Copaxone, adding that he expected a decision by
late this year or the first quarter of 2015.
The court earlier this month appeared to be divided as it
weighed Teva's high-profile fight with generic drug makers over
patent protection for the $4-billion-a-year drug. A key patent
on Copaxone is due to expire in September 2015.
There are two teams developing cheaper generic forms of
Copaxone: one involving Novartis AG's Sandoz Inc and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and another involving Mylan
Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd.
Teva has been moving patients over to a new patent-protected
formulation of Copaxone that needs to be injected only three
times a week instead of daily. The company said it was on track
to convert 65 percent of patients by year-end.
TURNAROUND
Teva in February brought in turnaround specialist Vigodman
to cut costs and improving the generics business, where profits
have waned as competition grows and opportunities fade
Vigodman told a conference call that Teva was on track to
reach $650 million in net cost reductions in 2014. The company
has closed or divested six plants and is in the process of doing
the same for another nine.
"Clearly, the drive for profitability in the generics
franchise is working, as the profitability was ... above our
forecast," UBS analyst Marc Goodman said.
"Many investors believed Teva would print a nice upside, so
the stock has been going up the past week," said Goodman, who
maintained a "neutral" rating for Teva.
Shares in Teva were up 2.3 percent to $55.77 in New York
trade by 1526 GMT, setting a new high for the year.
Teva, Israel's biggest company, earned $1.32 per
diluted share excluding one-time items in the third quarter,
compared with $1.27 a year earlier. Revenue was unchanged at
$5.1 billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.24 a share excluding items on
revenue of $5.1, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It said the introduction of generic competition to Copaxone
could reduce operating income by $40-$50 million per month.
Teva increased its share repurchase programme by $1.7
billion to $3 billion with purchases to begin promptly.
It declared a quarterly dividend of 1.21 shekels (32 cents)
a share, unchanged from the second quarter.
