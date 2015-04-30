TEL AVIV, April 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which is seeking to acquire rival Mylan Inc for over $40 billion, posted higher first quarter net profit that beat analysts' estimates and raised its full year outlook.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and Israel's biggest company, posted on Thursday quarterly earnings of $1.36 per diluted share excluding one-time items, compared with $1.23 a year earlier. Revenue was unchanged at $5.0 billion.

Teva was forecast to earn $1.25 a share excluding items on revenue of $4.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50 percent of profit, fell 14 percent to $924 million.

Two weeks ago, U.S. regulators approved the first generic version of Copaxone, developed by Sandoz, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc . It is not yet known when they will launch their drug due to ongoing patent litigation.

Teva raised its 2015 outlook for diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items to $5.05-$5.35 from a previous forecast of $5.00-$5.30.

Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share.