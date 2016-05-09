TEL AVIV May 9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported a smaller than expected decline in
first-quarter profit as sales of generic drugs fell 17 percent
while revenue from its top drug Copaxone rose.
Israel-based Teva, which is in the process of
buying Allergan's Actavis generic business for $40.5
billion, said on Monday it earned $1.20 per share excluding
one-time items, down from $1.36 a year earlier. Excluding equity
offerings on Dec. 15 to finance the Actavis deal, EPS in the
quarter was $1.36.
Revenue slipped 3 percent to $4.81 billion, although
excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue fell 1
percent.
Teva, the world's biggest generic drugmaker, was forecast to
earn $1.17 excluding one-off items on revenue of $4.77 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone rose 9 percent to $1.0 billion. The drug, which
accounts for about 20 percent of its revenue and 50 percent of
profit, is now facing competition.
Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals last June launched a once daily
20 mg version called Glatopa.
Teva forecast adjusted second-quarter earnings of
$1.16-$1.20, or $1.32-$1.36 without the equity offerings, and
revenue of $4.7-$4.9 billion. It said the outlook does not
include any revenue or profit from the Actavis acquisition,
which it expects to close in June.
It will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)