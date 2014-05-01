TEL AVIV May 1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported on Thursday higher quarterly earnings that
beat analysts' estimates by one cent due in part to the launch
of several generic products in the United States.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and
Israel's biggest company, earned $1.22 per share excluding
one-time items in the first quarter, compared with $1.12 a year
earlier. Revenue rose 2 percent to $5.0 billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.21 a share excluding items on
revenue of $5.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company maintained its full year 2014 earnings and
revenue forecast.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50
percent of profit, edged up 1 percent to $1.07 billion. The
injectable drug faces competition from oral treatments as well
as cheaper generics in the coming years.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.21 shekels (34.7
cents) a share, unchanged from the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)