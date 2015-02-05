TEL AVIV Feb 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported quarterly profit that met analysts' estimates
on Thursday and reaffirmed its earnings forecast for the full
year.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker and
Israel's biggest company, earned $1.31 per diluted share
excluding one-time items in the fourth quarter, compared with
$1.42 a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $5.17 billion from $5.43 billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.31 a share excluding items on
revenue of $5.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50
percent of profit, fell 2 percent to $1.1 billion.
The injectable drug faces competition from oral treatments
as well as cheaper generics in coming years.
Teva in December forecast 2015 diluted earnings per share
excluding one-time items of $5.00-$5.30 on revenue of
$19.0-$19.4 billion.
Teva declared a quarterly dividend of 1.33 shekels (34
cents) a share, up from 1.21 in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and Mark
Potter)