* Teva seeks growth markets, complex generics, specialty
drugs
* Q4 adjusted EPS $1.31, in line with expectations
* Teva plans 7 drug launches in 2015
(Recasts on CEO comments, analyst's quotes)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Feb 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
is ready to return to making acquisitions, it
said on Thursday, after a year of focusing on costs under its
new chief executive.
The world's largest generic drugmaker brought in turnaround
specialist Erez Vigodman last February to cut costs and improve
profit that had been squeezed by rising competition.
Vigodman's focus last year was getting Teva's house in
order, he said in a conference call after reporting
fourth-quarter profit that met analysts' expectations and
reaffirming its 2015 earnings forecast.
"In 2015 we are reorienting towards inorganic moves," he
said, noting that the company is interested in growth markets,
hard-to-produce products, complex generics and speciality
branded products, having reduced Teva's debt by about $2 billion
last year.
Teva, Israel's biggest company, plans to launch seven
products in 2015 generating $400 million of new revenue and will
submit four products for regulatory approval, he added.
The company posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.31 per
diluted share, excluding one-time items, against $1.42 a year
earlier. Revenue fell to $5.17 billion from $5.43 billion.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.31 a share on revenue of $5.16
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in the New York-listed company were up 2.3 percent at
$57.77 by 1508 GMT.
KEY PRODUCT
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of sales and 50
percent of profit, fell 2 percent to $1.1 billion.
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Faerm said it was a mixed
quarter with a strong gross margin and better than expected
Copaxone revenue. However, he said that weaker generics revenue
outside of Europe and the United States, plus higher than
expected expenses, "are of some concern and should be monitored
going forward".
Though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in December that Teva
can still benefit from patent protection for Copaxone until
September 2015, the injectable drug faces competition from oral
treatments as well as cheaper generics in the coming
years.
Two teams are developing generic forms of Copaxone: one
involving Novartis's Sandoz unit and Momenta
Pharmaceuticals, the other involving Mylan Inc
and Natco Pharma.
Teva reiterated its December forecast for 2015 diluted
earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of $5 to $5.30 on
revenue of $19 billion to $19.4 billion.
The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 1.33
shekels (34 cents) a share, up from 1.21 in the third quarter.
(Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter
and David Goodman)