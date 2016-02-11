TEL AVIV Feb 11 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
, the world's largest generics drugmaker, reported a
decline in fourth-quarter profit and revenue as sales of its top
drug Copaxone fell in the wake of competition.
Israel-based Teva, which is in the process of
buying Allergan's Actavis generic business for $40.5
billion and Mexico's Rimsa for $2.3 billion, said on Thursday it
earned $1.32 per share excluding one-time items and equity
offerings on Dec. 15, down from $1.33 a year earlier.
Revenue slipped 6 percent to $4.88 billion, although
excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, revenue fell 1 percent.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.29 excluding one-off items on
revenue of $4.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone fell 14 percent to $1.0 billion. The drug, which
accounts for about 20 percent of its revenue and 50 percent of
profit, is now facing competition.
Sandoz, part of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals last June launched a once daily
20 mg version called Glatopa.
Teva forecast adjusted first-quarter earnings excluding the
equity offerings of $1.32-$1.36 and revenue of $4.7-$4.9
billion. It said it will provide a full year outlook shortly
after the Actavis closing, which could be slightly delayed
beyond the first quarter.
It will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents a share.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)