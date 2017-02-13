TEL AVIV Feb 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
reported better-than- expected fourth-quarter profit
as sales were boosted by its $40.5 billion acquisition of
Allergan's Actavis generic drug business on Aug. 2.
Israel-based Teva said on Monday it earned $1.38 per share
excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from $1.28.
Revenue grew 33 percent to $6.5 billion, primarily due to
the inclusion of $630 million from the Actavis acquisition.
Teva was forecast to earn $1.35 excluding one-off
items on revenue of $6.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Teva was left without a permanent chief executive last week
after Erez Vigodman stepped down, leaving new management to
restore confidence in the world's biggest generic drugmaker
after a series of missteps.
Global sales of its best-selling multiple sclerosis drug
Copaxone rose 6 percent in the quarter to $1.0 billion.
Teva reaffirmed its 2017 forecast of earnings per share of
$4.90-$5.30 on revenue of $23.8 billion-$24.5 billion.
It will pay a quarterly dividend of 34 cents per ordinary
share and $17.50 per mandatory convertible preferred share.
