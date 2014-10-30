BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
TEL AVIV Oct 30 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is optimistic the U.S. Supreme Court will decide in its favour regarding patent protection for Copaxone, its multiple sclerosis treatment, Chief Executive Erez Vigodman said on Thursday.
Vigodman said in a conference call with analysts that he expects a decision by late this year or the first quarter of 2015.
The court earlier this month appeared closely divided as it weighed Teva's high-profile fight with generic drug manufacturers over patent protections for its $4-billion-a-year drug. Israel-based Teva is battling to protect a key patent that is due to expire in September 2015. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022
* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results