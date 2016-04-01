March 31 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
named Hiroshi Matsumori on Thursday as the chief executive of
their new joint venture in Japan.
The companies also said the joint venture, Teva Takeda
Yakuhin Ltd, would be renamed Teva Takeda Pharma Ltd after
October.
Matsumori is a 34-year veteran of the pharmaceutical
industry and has worked in the generic drugs business, the
companies said on Thursday.
He will assume his role as chief executive on April 25 and
will be based in Nagoya city.
The joint venture, announced in November, will help Teva
bring its portfolio of generic drugs to Japan, where a rapidly
aging population is in need of affordable medications.
Teva will have a 51 percent stake in the company and Takeda
will own 49 percent.
Takeda said it expected to record a gain of 100 billion yen
($890 million) from the sale of some assets to the joint venture
in full-year 2016.
($1 = 112.36 yen)
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)