Aug 30 Generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd said it will stop development
of a depression treatment after a late-stage trial failed to
show the drug was more effective than placebo.
The study was the third late-stage study that tested
Nuvigil, or armodafinil, as an adjunct therapy in adults with
major depression associated with bipolar I disorder.
While the first late-stage trial had positive results, the
second trial failed.
Teva said it will not proceed with regulatory filings for
the drug for treating bipolar-related depression. The drug is
already approved to help adults who experience excessive
sleepiness.
Teva said there will be no material impact to the company.
The company's US-listed shares were up slightly at $38.43 in
afternoon trading.